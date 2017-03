1:01pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut- Firefighters were called to 171 Whitney Avenue for a structure fire. The 2nd and 3rd floor was on fire and heavy smoke showing when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had all fire and hot spots extinguished within the hour. There were no reported injuries.

