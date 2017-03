4:34pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Two people are arrested in a shooting in the 200 block of Sheridan Street, a BMW received two bullet holes and the suspects fled in a white car towards BostonAvenue. Police on patrol quickly apprehended one suspect at Dover and Boston Avenue. A short time later a second suspect was captured in an apartment building on Palisades Avenue.

