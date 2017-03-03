Bridgeport P&Z Allows Food Based Businesses To Rent Kitchens In Religious Buildings

Hard, hard, hard work definitely pays off! On Monday, January 30, the Bridgeport Planning & Zoning Commission voted to allow food-based businesses the opportunity to rent commercial kitchens in religious buildings, in non-residential zones.

small local food businesses.” The text amendment, which was first introduced nine months ago by CCGB, helps to “foster the development ofsmall local food businesses.”

Proponents of the text amendment said, “this is an exciting and much-needed initiative here in Bridgeport. Low-cost and entry-level kitchen space is not currently available to food entrepreneurs in the area, and the passage of this amendment is a huge victory in fostering a growing, vibrant food culture.”

Currently, there is a waiting list of 12 entrepreneurs who are excited to be able to take the first, attainable step into growing their business.”

For more information, please contact Michelle or Landon at CCGB – 203-334-1121

Graduates of our Culinary Cooking Class will now have the opportunity to start a new business thanks to the hard work of Michelle and Landon, and others whose support made all the difference!

(Press Release)