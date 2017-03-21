It is my pleasure to announce the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, an annual, nation-wide art contest sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. I encourage all students in grades 9-12 who reside in or attend high school in Connecticut’s Fourth Congressional District to participate. This is one of my favorite annual events, and meeting the student artists and their families is something I look forward to each spring.

Entries are judged by a panel of local artists and representatives of arts organizations in Southwest Connecticut. The winning entry from our district is displayed for one year in the United States Capitol alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country. The winning artist will receive two roundtrip tickets to attend the competition’s result announcement ceremony. Runners-up from the Fourth District will have their artwork displayed in my Bridgeport and Stamford offices.

Students interested in entering this year’s competition must complete and sign a release form and email it to Michael.Dunn@mail.house.gov. Forms are required to be sent no later than April 23, 2017. The release form is available here http://allen.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2017_art_competition_student_release_form.pdf

Artwork, along with a copy of the student information and release form affixed to the back, should be delivered or shipped to my Bridgeport office by 5:00 p.m. on April 24, 2017. You can find more information on the competition, including rules and guidelines, here http://allen.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2017_art_competition_rules_and_regulations.pdfhttp://allen.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2017_art_competition_rules_and_regulations.pdf

If you have any questions or need further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Michael Dunn in my Bridgeport office at (203) 333-6600. Thank you for your time, and I look forward to seeing your work.

(Congressman Himes Press Release)

