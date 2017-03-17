Court orders O&G Immediately Cease/Desist

Mayor Ganim announced, “With this court ruling to cease and desist, the residents of the City of Bridgeport win.” The Superior Court decision supports the City of Bridgeport to force removal of O&G “Mount Trashmore II” site along the waterfront and the East End.

The residents of the community in the East End along the river and the Seaview Avenue corridor are relieved to hear this news. As part of the court ruling, “…subject matter jurisdiction was found, based on a claim that the O & G proposal would have the effect of unreasonably polluting, impairing or destroying the public trust in the air, water or other natural resources of the state.” Neighbors have been patient as this process has finally come to pass under the Ganim Administration.

“I am pleased with Judge Radcliffe’s thorough review of the property’s use – both historically and legally. The City fully agrees with his Honor’s well reasoned decision. We note that O&G has been ordered to immediately cease and desist and we fully expect compliance with the Court’s order. I am very happy for the residents and citizens too long affected,” stated City Attorney, R. Christopher Meyer.

Additionally, the court ruling notes, “…compliance with the Order to Comply, and this court’s decision, is in no way contingent upon any relocation of the O & G operation, or the approval of one or more municipal land use bodies, concerning that relocation. The desire to relocate, is not a basis for delay.” The City of Bridgeport will work diligently to prevent any attempts to delay any compliance with the judge’s ruling.