Fairfield News: $10k in Jewelry Taken

#Fairfield Connecticut–Homeowner in the 200 block of Morehouse Highway reports a burglary. The homeowner stated sometime between 7:15am and 8:30pm on 3/7/17, someone entered her residence through the side door. Homeowner said when she came home at 2030 hours on 3/7/17 she noticed her dog was locked in the basement which she did not do before she left the house. She assumed that one of her children may have lost their key and had to enter the house.

At approximately 9:00am Sunday, she went to a cabinet where she keeps her jewelry and noticed her jewelry was missing. A Tiffany jewelry bag containing several pieces of jewelry, along with a small wooden jewelry box which contained assorted jewelry. Total value is approx. $10,000.

This news report is made possible by: http://www.ctbattery.com/