2:09pm–#Fairfield Connecticut– Fairfield Police confirm an ATM skimming device was found on the ATM at the Cumberland Farms at 975 Kings Hwy East. The device was believed to have been installed sometime after 11pm last night. If you have used this ATM you need to call your bank. Police will be checking surveillance video for the person responsible.

This news report is made possible by: http://www.zeislaw.com/attorneys/james-r-miron/