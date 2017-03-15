Fairfield News: Beautiful Solution to Water Pollution

There will be a three part series at the Fairfield Woods Branch Library, 1147 Fairfield Woods Road to learn about a Beautiful Solution to Water Pollution.

At 7 p.m. on March 27 learn how a watershed works. Discover better ways for your garden to handle water and drought. On April 3 at 7 p.m. there will be instruction on how to create a rain garden. A landscape architect will lead us through the planning process of building a rain garden. The final session will be on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Join us on Earth Day at the hands-on workshop and make use of all you have learned.

This series is presented by Mill River Wetland Committee, Inc. in honor of the 50 th anniversary celebration. Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Fairfield Library Press Release)

