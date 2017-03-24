Fairfield News: Man Shoots Self In Da Butt

8:33pm–#Fairfield CT– A man accidentally shot himself in the buttocks while dining at Tazza Osteria and Bar at 116 Post Road. Police said the man reached for his wallet when weapon that was in waistband at his back accidentally fired off a round from the firearm. The man was registered to carry but now warrants are pending for the unlawful discharge of a firearm. The 65 year old man was not seriously injured and was walking around in the parking lot when police arrived. No word if he said Tazza after his feat.