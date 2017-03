10:09pm–#Fairfield CT– There is a manhunt for a man who assaulted his girlfriend, threw her out of her car and took off in it from the parking lot of Coromandel Cuisine of India in Southport at 17 Pease Avenue, Southport. He returned the car and he fled on foot just before police arrived. K-9 and police are searching the area. #southport

