Fairfield News: Smoke Condition At Assumption School

8:32am–#Fairfield Connecticut– Firefighters were called to a smoke condition at Assumption School at 605 Stratfield Road. said they evacuated the school in to the church hall so the kids would not be exposed to the cold. Firefighters discovered it was a motor to ventilation unit that burnt out causing the smoke condition. Conditions were compounded as it was drop off time for the students and the “firefighters were pressed into becoming traffic cops” to help alleviate the situation Gomola said. Firefighters quickly discovered the faulty motor and disconnected it. Firefighters metered the entire school and found no unusual readings. Classes resumed and the heating and air conditioning contractor was called to the school to replace the motor.

