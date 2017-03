State Senator Ed Gomes (D-Bridgeport) and panelists Erik Williams, Jason Ortiz, Dr. Deepa Camenga, and Louis Reed will will have an open discussion on the legalization and regulation of recreational marijuana. This event is free and open to the public at Housatonic Community College at Beacon Hall Event Center 900 Lafayette Boulevard, Bridgeport, CT on Monday, March 27; from 6 to 8 p.m.

There was no mention of any samples.

This press release is made possible by: