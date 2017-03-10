Governor Wants Train Investments

#HARTFORD, CT– Governor Dannel P. Malloy is urging the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to table consideration of any new alignment of tracks on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) through Connecticut and instead focus its investments – which he says are long overdue – on maintaining the corridor in a “state of good repair.”

In a letter delivered to the FRA, Governor Malloy says that that the State of Connecticut will support the agency’s impending Record of Decision – the next step in the program that will spell out investment priorities for the rail corridor – on the premise that it will:

Identify specific investments that will achieve a state of good repair and enhance performance of the NEC;

Eliminate any specific “alternative alignments”;

Has the support of all appropriate U.S. Department of Transportation agencies, not just the FRA; and

Articulates a simplified environmental approval process for critical projects.

The Governor is also urging the FRA to expedite approval of the many projects already in progress so there is no doubt that these near-term investments can proceed without delay. Further, he is recommending that the Northeast Corridor Commission lead the development of a service development plan partnering with all states in the corridor, as well as AMTRAK, the FRA and the Federal Transit Administration.

(Press Release)

