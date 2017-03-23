Westport News: Car Burglary/Stolen Vehicle Arrests At Greens Farms Railroad Station

#Westport Connecticut–On March 15, 2017 at approximately 11:00 am, Westport Police Department responded to the Greens Farms Railroad Station on a report of suspicious people attempting to make entry into vehicles. While Patrol Officers were responding to the scene, members of the Westport Police Detective Bureau began monitoring the live streaming video from Greens Farms station. Detectives were able to locate the suspects on camera, monitor their activities and update responding units. The first arriving units immediately located two males wearing dark clothing and watched as they attempted to gain entry into at least two different vehicles by lifting or manipulating door handles.

While Patrol was investigating the incident, Detectives were able to positively identify the suspects that patrol was speaking with as those captured on video surveillance. A third suspect was found hiding in a vehicle that they drove to Greens Farms Station. Video surveillance also captured the suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, but retreated as Patrol Officers arrived on scene. As a result of the quick response from Patrol as well as the immediate response from Detectives to pull the available video feeds, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

 Oliva, Adelmir (DOB: 06/10/97) of Bronx, NY was charged with the following crimes and held on a $10,000 bond.

o Burglary 3 rd , Larceny 2 nd , Criminal Impersonation, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2 nd , Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3 rd , Criminal Attempt at Burglary 3 rd , Possession of Marijuana

 Cabral, Jancarlos (DOB: 07/10/96) of Bronx, NY was charged with the following crimes and held on a $10,000:

o Burglary 3 rd , Larceny 2 nd , Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2 nd , Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3 rd , Criminal Attempt at Burglary 3 rd ,  The 3 rd suspect was a juvenile who was arrested, charged with the following crimes, and held at Bridgeport Juvenile:

o Burglary 3 rd , Larceny 2 nd , Criminal Impersonation, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2 nd ,

Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3 rd , Criminal Attempt at Burglary 3 rd .

