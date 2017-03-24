I-95 Crash

4:00pm–#Fairfield Connecticut– Firefighters on scene of a crash on I-95 northbound AND southbound between exits 23 and 24. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the driver of a white sedan who was traveling southbound fled the scene after his wheel came off the car and smashing the windshield of a car traveling in the northbound lane. K-9 was called in as fresh tracks in the snow was located on Sunset Avenue but the track was lost a short time later.

