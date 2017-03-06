1:02am— UPDATE: The state police were following at a distance not engaged in pursuit but the have lost sight of the car. All updates have ceased, I’m assuming he gave the officers the slip.
12:42am–#cttraffic—State police are attempting to pull over a Porsche with Vermont plates that engaged state police in a pursuit in Stamford. The pursuit is northbound now near exit 19
I-95 Pursuit
1:02am— UPDATE: The state police were following at a distance not engaged in pursuit but the have lost sight of the car. All updates have ceased, I’m assuming he gave the officers the slip.