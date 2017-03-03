Look Who’s Doing It Local!

What a pleasure it was to meet Beth Dattilo and the crew at the Metro Diner located at the 2385 Main Street in the Courtyard Plaza (across from the theater). The diner has been there for over 50 years but Beth and her family has owned it for the last 13 years. Beth emailed me when I made the offer to stop and give a business shout this week. My son Alex and I stopped by and I enjoyed my usual turkey club and my son had the Pastrami Dream. Everything was fresh and delicious! I knew off the bat that the potato salad and coleslaw was not only homemade but made with real Hellman’s mayo! Both Alex and I highly recommend it! They are open for breakfast and lunch.

If you would like me to visit your business please email me at DoingItLocal.com@gmail.com