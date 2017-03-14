Mayor Ganim On Storm Preparations For Storm Stella

#Bridgeport Connecticut– Today Mayor Ganim announced Bridgeport’s plans and closing in preparation for snowstorm Stella.

Sanitation/Recycling/Transfer Station

Sanitation and recycling pickup has been postponed until further notice. The Transfer Station located on 475 Asylum Street will also be closed tomorrow, March 14, 2017.

Sidewalks

Commercial and/or residential owners who push snow into the streets or do not clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their buildings are subject to a $100.00 fine per ordinance for each incidence.

Snow Related Emergencies

During the storm, residents may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3829 with any snow related emergencies or report issues on Bridgeport’s 311 mobile application. Bridgeport 311 can be downloaded at http://en.seeclickfix.com/Bridgeport. If any residents suffer a loss of electric power, they can call the United Illuminating customer hotline at 800-722-5584. Both hotline numbers will be fully staffed and operating 24 hours a day during the snow emergency.

For parking rules, regulations and bans see video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQe1uF20idY