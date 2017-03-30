Mutual Traffic Enforcement In Fairfield County

The number one complaint about the town of Fairfield has to do with traffic. Whether or not its speeding traffic stop signs or other traffic related issues.” said Chief Garry MacNamara. The boundaries amoung towns will be just lines on a map as towns coordinate traffic enforcement. So a Monroe police officer could be working traffic, radar DUI, seat belt enforcement in Fairfield or Stratford.

On Thursday March 30, 2017, the Fairfield County Traffic Unit held a press conference at Jennings Beach to introduce the newly formed traffic unit. Bridgeport, Fairfield, Trumbull, Easton, Stratford and Monroe Police Departments have entered into an agreement which will allow these agencies to work in a coordinated effort to help reduce traffic crashes and enhance traffic safety.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez stated that this plan works well to work with other towns especially with shrinking budgets.