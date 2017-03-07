Norwalk New: Threats Made At BMHS

On March 7, 2017, Brien McMahon High School (BMHS) Administration contacted the School Resource Officer assigned to BMHS regarding a threats complaint involving a BMHS student. The student had made an illustration that was perceived as threatening towards other students and staff. The student also made a list of students and staff who might be the subject of the threat.

The School Resource Officer and Investigators from the Special Victims Unit immediately initiated an investigation and were able to obtain the aforementioned illustration and list. Investigators subsequently arrested the student and determined that the student did not have the means by which to carry out the threat. SVU Investigators contacted all of the individuals on the list and made them aware of the threat.

Arrested: Juvenile, 14 year old Charges: (21) counts of Breach of Peace Released to parents on a promise to appear at Bridgeport Juvenile Court

