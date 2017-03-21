Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: February Officers Of The Month

Posted on Posted in Lights and Sirens, Norwalk

Officer Tyrone Boyd and Officer Shoubert Paulemon were named the February 2017 Norwalk Police Department Officers of the Month. Officers Boyd and Paulemon responded to a residence for a suicidal person call. Upon their arrival, they found a very distraught person holding a knife to their throat and threatening suicide. These officers calmly talked to the person and got her/him to put the knife down. The individual was transported to the hospital for evaluation. This person recently sent a letter to Chief Kulhawik thanking the officers for saving her/his life. These officers’ actions in diffusing a dangerous situation speak to their professionalism and character. Congratulations to you both.

(Norwalk Police Press release)

