Norwalk News: February Officers Of The Month

Officer Tyrone Boyd and Officer Shoubert Paulemon were named the February 2017 Norwalk Police Department Officers of the Month. Officers Boyd and Paulemon responded to a residence for a suicidal person call. Upon their arrival, they found a very distraught person holding a knife to their throat and threatening suicide. These officers calmly talked to the person and got her/him to put the knife down. The individual was transported to the hospital for evaluation. This person recently sent a letter to Chief Kulhawik thanking the officers for saving her/his life. These officers’ actions in diffusing a dangerous situation speak to their professionalism and character. Congratulations to you both.

(Norwalk Police Press release)