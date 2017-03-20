Norwalk News: Wanted Person

#Norwalk News: The Norwalk Department of Police Service currently holds (4) arrest warrants for Rashel Williams, date of birth May 25, 1981. The warrants charged Williams with larceny, ID theft, credit card fraud and forgery. Recently Williams worked at a local doctor’s office as a receptionist. During this time, she stole the credit card numbers and check information of patients. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Cisero at 203-854- 3034 or dcisero@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)