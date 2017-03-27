Norwalk Town Meeting

State Representatives Terrie Wood (R-141), Fred Wilms (R-142) & Gail Lavielle (R-143) will host a Norwalk Town Hall Meeting

Where: South Norwalk Library, 10 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT on: Tuesday, March 28 th , 2017 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is open to all residents of Norwalk.

Reps. Wood, Wilms and Lavielle will be available to discuss the 2017 Legislative Session, current legislation and states issues of concern to residents of the local communities.

(Press Release)

