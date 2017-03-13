Parking During Snow Storm Stella In Bridgeport

#Bridgeport Connecticut–During the snow emergency, residents must move their cars off posted snow emergency streets. Snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. Vehicles left on snow emergency streets or vehicles found not adhering to parking rules after the ban goes into effect will be subject to fines and towing. Even side of the street parking for all other roadways throughout the city in order to allow snow plow drivers’ clear passage. A list of snow streets can be found on the City’s website by clicking here or the full link:

http://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/89019/89753/95485/95497.aspx

The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (581 Washington Ave, Bridgeport, CT) is activated at this time, and the following locations should be utilized for assisting in the Snow Emergency Parking Ban:

Surface parking lots across the street from the Ballpark at Harbor Yard

South Frontage Road and Park Ave overpass

Cesar A. Batalla School, 606 Howard Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605

Roosevelt School, 680 Park Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Jettie S. Tisdale, 250 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06607

Geraldine Johnson Elementary, 475 Lexington Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Parking in the school parking lots listed will be permitted beginning this evening. Vehicles must be moved from Emergency Parking Lots before 7:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2017 unless otherwise notified.