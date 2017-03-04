Police Need Your Help!

On February 22, 2017 at approximately 1609 hours the subject depicted in the video described as a white male 5’10 in his twenties approached the main door to People’s United Bank on Old Post Road in Southport which was locked. The male yelled to an employee who had just locked the door and the employee told him that they were closed. The male, who was wearing a face mask with gloves and carrying a dufflebag fled the scene southbound in Connecticut Registration 477 ZVD a 1996 Honda Accord 4 Door color green which he purchased in Stratford on 2/21 for $380.00 after responding to an ad on the Internet site “Letgo”. After interviewing the seller of the Honda it was determined that the male who purchased the vehicle is a black male, thin build in his twenties who has braids in his hair, this individual arrived to purchase the Honda in a newer model Nissan Maxima color black with tinted windows. During their interaction the seller of the Honda said that one of the men texted that he was coming from Wilton had a young son whose grandmother was supposedly asked to watch him during that period (2/21/17 around 6:00 pm) and wrote down a Stamford address on the bill of sale. On Friday February 24, 2017 Fairfield County Bank, 941 Danbury Road in Wilton was robbed by the same individual who again used CT. Reg. 477ZVD during the robbery , that vehicle was recovered a short distance away after arriving and fleeing the parking lot through a rear access road. There is a reward for information that helps to identify the individuals who are responsible for the above mentioned robberies. Anyone with information can please contact Det. Bernie Kelley at the Fairfield Police Department bkelley@fairfieldct.org 203 254-4840 or Det. Kip Tarrant of the Wilton Police Department at Kip.Tarrant@WILTONCT.ORG (203) 834-6260 all callers may remain anonymous.