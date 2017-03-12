Red Cross Assisting

The American Red Cross is helping 26 after three separate fires today/yesterday in Ansonia, Danbury and Bridgeport.

The Red Cross is helping:

Four families – 13 adults – two children after a fire Friday on Liberty Street, Ansonia.

on Liberty Street, Ansonia. One family – 5 adults – 1 child after a fire today on Fleetwood Drive, Danbury.

One family – 5 adults after a fire today on Eric Street, Bridgeport.

In each instance, the Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families’ immediate needs. Responders included: Missy Lundeen, Ryan Lundeen, Rhonda Rossik, Catherine Rossik, Amy Thomas, John Lennon, Gabriel Gillotti, Mike Vincelli, Ed Murphy, Bianca Perez and Frank Cassella.

The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided.

Those affected will meet with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan. The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and the commitment of our volunteers.

(Press Release)

This report is made possible by: