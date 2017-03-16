Bridgeport– Snow removal or city related issues on Bridgeport’s 311 mobile application. Bridgeport 311 can be downloaded at http://en.seeclickfix.com/Bridgeport

Android Apps–https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.seeclickfix.bridgeport311.app&hl=en

iPhones: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/bridgeport-311/id1148158277?mt=8

Fairfield: From the town website:

Re-Plowing/Snow Removal Concerns – If you have snow removal concerns or would like to request a street be re-plowed, please enter a Citizen Service Request and select ‘Snow Removal Issues’ or call the Town Garage at 203-256-3177.

Residents who feel they have a legitimate complaint should call the Town Garage at 203-256-3177.

Stratford– http://www.townofstratford.com/content/39836/42820/default.aspx

This news report is made possible by: