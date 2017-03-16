Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Snow Removal Issues

Bridgeport– Snow removal or city related issues on Bridgeport’s 311 mobile application. Bridgeport 311 can be downloaded at http://en.seeclickfix.com/Bridgeport 

Android Apps–https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.seeclickfix.bridgeport311.app&hl=en

iPhones: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/bridgeport-311/id1148158277?mt=8

 

Fairfield: From the town website:

Re-Plowing/Snow Removal Concerns – If you have snow removal concerns or would like to request a street be re-plowed, please enter a Citizen Service Request and select ‘Snow Removal Issues’ or call the Town Garage at 203-256-3177.

Residents who feel they have a legitimate complaint should call the Town Garage at 203-256-3177.

 

Stratford– http://www.townofstratford.com/content/39836/42820/default.aspx

 

