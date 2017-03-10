From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

State Senator Moore’s Listening Tour

#Bridgeport Connecticut–#Trumbull Connecticut–Monroe Connecticut–Sen. Moore will be hosting listening tours on Governor Dannel Malloy’s $40 billion proposed state budget in Bridgeport, Trumbull, and Monroe. Sen. Moore will give a brief overview of the state budget and will then turn the floor over to her constituents, who will voice their concerns and ideas.


Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Trumbull Town Hall, Council Chambers
5866 Main Street, Trumbull

Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Monroe Town Hall, Council Chambers
7 Fan Hill Road, Monroe

