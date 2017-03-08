Stratford News: Fraud Arrest

#Stratford Connecticut–On 02-27- 2017 Kimberly Lawton age 43 of Stratford was arrested by warrant for defrauding the United Illuminating Company of $4,823. The warrant is the result of an investigation started in October of 2016. Lawton allegedly used fake identities and social security numbers to obtain services from the UI and then did not pay the fees for the service. Lawton was arrested on 02-27- 2017 and charged with the following. 53a-124 Larceny 3rd 53a-130 Criminal Impersonation 53a-129d Identity Theft 3 rd . Kimberly was given a court date of 03/08/2017, Bridgeport GA-2.

(Stratford Police Press Release)