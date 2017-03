UPDATE: It was a basketball game which has now been cancelled.

UPDATE: This was at one of the outdoor fields. The parents are now separated and the fight has stopped according to the police radio.

1:40pm–#Trumbull Connecticut– Police are dispatched to Insports on Trefoil Drive for an altercation between parents. According to radio reports a game has been stopped and there is a large crowd.

This news report is made possible by: https://primaryct.com/employees/nima-rezvan