Wesport News: Man Faces Assault and Drug Charges

#Westport CT–On 03/19/17 at approximately 4:30am, Westport Officers responded to 1510 Post Road East, the Exxon Gas Station, on a report of a 911 hang up call. Westport Officer David Perez located a Allens Vardier in the store and immediately took him into custody. Officers learned that Vardier came into the store demanding to buy a single cigarette. When the clerk advised Vardier that they do not sell single cigarettes, Vardier went behind the counter and began assaulting the clerk. Vardier then assaulted an elderly male in the store who was attempting to call 911. Vardier appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. A brown leafy substance was located on Vardier which tested positive for PCP. Based on this, Vardier was taken to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation. On 03/20/17 at approximately 11:30am, Vardier was released from the hospital and transported to Westport Police Headquarters where he was processed for the above listed charges.