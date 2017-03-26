Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport News: Bad Check Issued To O&G Industries

In October of 2015, Michael Connors issued 2 checks to O & G Industries. The account associated with the checks did not have sufficient funds when the checks were deposited. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for the arrest of Connors for Issuing a Bad Check. On 03/17/17, Westport Officers responded to the Ridgefield Police Department and took Connors into custody. Connors was transported to Westport Police Headquarters where he was processed for the above listed charge. He was released on a Promise to Appear in court on 03/29/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)

