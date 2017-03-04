Westport News: Brush Fire

2:30pm–#Westport Connecticut– Westport Firefighters were dispatched at 2:30 PM to the Merritt Parkway Southbound between exits 41-40 to assist Norwalk Firefighters at a brush fire. Engine 2, Engine 6 and Car 3 responded.

Westport Firefighters arrived on scene and found an approximate 300’x 100’ area burning in the area of the West Rocks overpass with Norwalk Firefighters already on scene. Westport Firefighters worked along with Norwalk Firefighters to extinguish the fire. A total of 3 lines were stretched and operated. Crews remained on scene checking for hot spots and overhauling. The CSP was on scene and provided traffic control. The last Westport Fire unit cleared the scene at 3:42 PM.

(Westport Fire Department Press Release)