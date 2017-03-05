Westport News: Disobeying the Signal of an Officer

#Westport Connecticut–On 02/28/17 at approximately 1:30am, Officer Thomas Casimiro was running a RADAR detail and observed a vehicle traveling south on the Sherwood Island Connector. The vehicle reached a speed of 96 mph. As the Officer pulled out to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspect turned off all the vehicles lights. The operator did not slow down for the stop sign before making a left hand turn onto the I95 Northbound ramp. While on the ramp the operator cut off

another vehicle nearly running it off of the road. As soon as the operator got onto I-95, he cut over 3 lanes of traffic and nearly crashed into several vehicles. The vehicle was finally stopped on I95. The operator was taken into custody and transported to Police headquarters. He was processed for the above listed charges and has a court date in Norwalk on 03/09/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)