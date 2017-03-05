Westport News: Various Charges

In October of 2016, Westport Officers responded to a North Avenue address on a report of harassment. The complainant stated that her juvenile child received a Facebook message stating derogatory things about the child’s parent. These messages were received from a Facebook account in Monroe Connecticut. Due to a Protective Order already in place, Meg Hyman was developed as a suspect as she was arrested for similar charges previously. The order specifically says that Margaret E. Hyman is not to contact the protected parties in any manner, including electronic or telephone and not to contact the protected person & home, workplace or others.

Margaret E. Hyman was living in Monroe at the time the messages were sent. Westport Officers and detectives were able to determine that Hyman used her cellular device to login to and send the messages from her father’s Facebook account. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for her arrest. On 03/02/17 at approximately 12:00pm, Hyman turned herself in at Police Headquarters. She was processed for the above listed charges and released on the $10,000.00 bond.

(Westport Police Press Release)