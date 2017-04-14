Westport News: Structure Fire

Westport Firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm activation at a commercial occupancy on Woodside Lane at 5:55 AM. Two Engine companies, the Truck Company and the Shift Commander were on the initial dispatch.

Arriving companies initially staged at locked entry gates and proceeded to walk up the building to investigate the cause of the alarm. While conducting a 360 of the building, Engine 2 found smoke coming from a room on the 1 st floor at the rear of the building. The incident was upgraded to a working fire bringing two additional Westport Engines. Engine 2, Engine 4 and Truck 1’s crews worked together to deploy a 500’ attack line, force entry to the fire room and extinguish the fire. The fire was initially held in check with a water can, which kept the fire from extending while the hose line was stretched. Additional arriving Companies assisted with ventilation and checking for extension. The fire damage was limited to the room of origin and an adjoining room. Numerous animals were rescued from the fire room and adjoining rooms and relocated to a safe area.

Mutual Aid was requested from Norwalk FD and Fairfield FD as all Westport FD resources were operating at the scene. Eversource responded to the scene as well as the Westport Fire Marshal’s office to investigate the cause of the fire. The area of damage was secured and turned over to the property owners for repairs. The last Westport fire unit cleared at 8:46 AM