I-95 Crash

UPDATE: I’m very sad to report that the nine year old Casey Savage, of Kittery, Maine has passed from his injuries.

9:20pm–4/20/2017/— Last night we reported of an unresponsive nine year old child involved in a crash on I-95 near exit 17. Many speculated that it was a fatal crash since the roadway was closed down for the accident investigation which is usually the case in a fatal accident. State police today said that 3 cars were traveling in the left lane when traffic came to an abrupt stop. The child was reported have a serious head injury, unresponsive but was breathing and was transported to Norwalk Hospital by Westport EMS. The child was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. All occupants in all the vehicles were wearing seat belts a airbags were deployed. The accident remains under investigation.