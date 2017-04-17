I-95 Paving To Resume

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will resume construction activities after the winter shutdown for the pavement preservation project on Interstate 95 in Fairfield and Bridgeport.

The project will resume work on or about May 1, 2017. Initial roadway impacts will occur on April 21, 2017, and then will resume on May 1, 2017. The project is scheduled for completion on or about August 14, 2018.

The project involves milling and paving a section of I-95 between the New England Avenue overpass and the Broad Street overpass for a total distance of 3 miles. This project will also include milling and paving of on-ramps and off-ramps and repair of existing concrete bridge decks. Also included will be minor bridge repairs to Bridge 00105A over Metro North and a city street in Bridgeport. Detour routes will be provided should ramps need to be closed for construction activities.

Lane Closure Information:

I-95 NB

Monday between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Thursday and Friday between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Saturday between 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. (Sunday)

Sunday between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. (Monday)

I-95 SB

Monday through Thursday between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Friday between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. (Saturday)

Saturday between 9:00 pm and 9:00 am. (Sunday)

Sunday between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am. (Monday)

I-95 Ramps

Monday through Sunday between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The contractor will be allowed to temporarily close I-95 ramps and detour traffic.

All Other Roadways

Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

For further information, please contact the Department of Transportation’s Office of Communications at (860) 594-3062.

