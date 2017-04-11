Angel Investor Bill

Milford, CT — A bill that would expand investment eligibility under the state’s angel investor tax credit program passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The measure passed 144-0 with 5 absent and not voting, according to the Connecticut General Assembly’s website

In response, Brett Broesder, co-founder and vice president of Campaign for Tomorrow’s Jobs, said that angel investors bring much-needed capital to startups, as well as wisdom and experience, often playing a mentor role with companies in which they’ve chosen to invest.

“Here’s the bottom line: We need to grow Connecticut’s economy, and by expanding eligibility under the angel investor tax credit program – a pro-growth, pro-job creation measure – we can show that our state means business when it comes to winning the competition for tomorrow’s jobs,” said Broesder.

A public hearing on House Bill 5583 was held on February 23, and the bill was approved unanimously by the General Assembly’s Commerce Committee on March 16.

Prior to the House of Representatives voting on the bill Wednesday, Commerce Committee Co-Chair Representative Caroline Simmons held a press conference in support of the bill