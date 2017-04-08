St. Mary-St. Michael School Art Enrichment Program Receives Grant

St. Mary-St. Michael Elementary/Middle School received a $1,000 grant from the Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation. The grant was awarded to enhance the schools after school Art Enrichment Program.

Stephen DiRienzo , vice president of the Valley Arts Council and art teacher at St. Mary St. Michael, said the school is using the grant money to have community artists visit the school to teach students various art techniques.

“We do these after school programs throughout the year; this particular session has visiting artists. Usually it’s myself working with the kids with various media and various techniques, but now we’ve invited three community artists because I wanted unique media & styles for them to be exposed to,” DiRienzo said.

One of the artists included comic book artist Frank McLaughlin. McLaughlin has published comics for over 50 years and was featured in both DC and Marvel Comics, including issues of “Captain America”, “Green Lantern”, “The Defenders”, “Wonder Woman”, “Green Arrow”, “Batman”, and “The Justice League of America.”

McLaughlin said he published 65 consecutive features of “The Justice League of America” in the 60’s and 70’s. He also had a syndicated cartoon called Gil Thorpe, featuring the life of a high school coach.

Along with McLaughlin, polymer clay sculptor Lynne Schwarzenberg, will teach students sculpting. She has been instructing students for twenty years.

Also, collage artist and owner of After Midnight Creations, Betsy Rosenberg, will instruct students. All three artists will teach onc class a week for two consecutive weeks. DiRienzo said the grant, from the Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation, will be used to provide supplies and a stipend to each artist.

Principal Linda Coppola commented on receiving the grant and having the artists visit the school.

“We are grateful to the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation for funding this Art Enrichment Program,” Coppola said. “The students are fortunate to have such gifted artists exposing them to new techniques and styles. Mr. Steve DiRienzo always looks for ways to bring the best out of our students and to stretch their creativity to higher levels”.

The Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation is dedicated to the support of young artists who share in Jamie Hulley’s passion and her love of taking artistic risks. The foundations goal is to provide opportunities for young artists and early career professionals to expand their artistic talent and to pursue their dream. For more information about the Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation go to jamiehulleyartsfund.org