Averting Cuts To Human Service Programs State Wide

#Bridgeport CT–Today State Senator Tony Hwang, The CT Community Nonprofit Alliance (The Alliance) & The Kennedy Center and held a press conference in the Gallery of the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative (MDAC), 1042 Broad Street, Bridgeport, to talk about how the state can avert devastating cuts to human service programs and save $1.3 billion over the next five years.

The majority of Connecticut’s human service programs are provided by nonprofit, community-based agencies like the Kennedy Center, that contract with the state. The State also provides some services for individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health and substance abuse treatment at significantly higher costs.

The Alliance is Connecticut’s statewide association of community nonprofits, which serve over 500,000 people each year and employ almost 14% of Connecticut’s workforce.

For details regarding the cuts to the Kennedy Center see: https://kennedyctrorg.presencehost.net/updates/ . The Alliance represents more than 500 nonprofit organizations across all categories, from Health and Human Service programs to Arts and Culture. For more information on their mission and goals see: http://ctnonprofitalliance.org/about-us/