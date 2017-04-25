Book Club Celebration at Fairfield Public Library

#Fairfield, CT–Please join us for a wonderful evening as we celebrate Fairfield’s fabulous book clubs! Our special guest Carol Fitzgerald, Founder and President of The Book Report Network, will be at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road on Thursday, April 27. The celebration will begin at 7 pm in the Memorial Room.

Ms Fitzgerald will take us on a tour of readinggroupguides.com and share some of the hot new titles that are musts for your book club’s reading list. Come on your own or bring your book club. Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Press Release)

