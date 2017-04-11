#Bridgeport CT– Today Mayor Joe Ganim swore in 26 new recruits. During the mayors campaign he promised to hire one hundred new recruits, this will bring the total to ninety. The mayor told me that public safety is the only department that was not affected by last year’s budget cuts. During his state of the city address this afternoon he said he wants more officers on foot patrol. The recruits will train for about six months at the police academy located on Newfield Avenue in Bridgeport. The recruits will train for another six months on the street with seasoned officers.