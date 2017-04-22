Bridgeport News: AMR Involved In Serious Crash–Police Catch The Driver That Fled The Scene

2:25am–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses said a car ran the red light at North and Wood Avenue forcing an AMR ambulance off the road. The ambulance hit a parked car and then a tree head on. An AMR medical student was pinned in the passenger seat and it took firefighters over a half hour to free her. After sorting through all the debris police located the front bumper of the responsible vehicle with its license plate still attached. Police told me the went to the address the car was registered to. They found two men in the backyard on Everett Street in Bridgeport. They admitted to being in the accident. The driver told police he was afraid because he did not have a drivers license. The car was registered to the driver’s mother and the car is insured. AMR officials told me the medical student pinned has leg injuries. He also said the ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time of the crash.