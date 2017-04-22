Bridgeport News: AMR Involved In A Serious Crash

2:25am–#Bridgeport CT– AMR ambulance was involved in a serious crash on North Avenue just past Wood Avenue. According to witnesses a car ran the red light at the intersection forcing the ambulance off the road and hitting a parked car the crashing into a tree. One EMS personnel on the passenger side was trapped and it took firefighter about a half hour to extricate her from the ambulance. I do not know her condition at this time but I did hear her talking on the radio and to firefighters on scene. I do not believe they were transporting any patients. Please pray for her recovery, radio reports say it is not life threatening. But pray for all first responders safety as their job is mostly on the road.

I will have video shortly.