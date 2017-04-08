Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Bretton Street Homicide

On March 18, 2017, Gregory Francilme was shot and killed at the rear of 201 Bretton Street. A second male victim was also shot in this incident and survived. Homicide detectives were able to quickly develop leads in this case, and with the assistance of the Waterbury Police Department, the perpetrator was taken into custody on the same night the incident occurred. Detectives interviewed Tikhari Morton (11/24/97) and he admitted to shooting both males. Tikhari was held in Waterbury for crimes he committed in that city, and Bridgeport Detectives submitted a warrant for the arrest of Morton. On April 7, 2017, Morton was brought to Bridgeport Superior Court where he was arraigned, and charged with Murder and Criminal Attempt at Murder, Assault in the First Degree and weapons offenses. Detectives from the Bridgeport Police Department Robbery Squad also obtained a warrant for Morton’s arrest in a separate robbery incident that occurred on March 17, 2017. Morton is charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Criminal use of a Firearm and Larceny in the Third Degree.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)