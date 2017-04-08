Bridgeport News: Baby Found Dead In Crib

6:45am- Friday, 4/7–A Sylvan Avenue family is grieving after awaking to finding their 14 month old baby dead. Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says it does not appear to be from SID’s (Sudden Infant Death). The chief said that at some time over the night the baby may have attempted to vomited or may have choked on the vomit and passed away. Perez also said there were traces of hot dogs but he doesn’t know if that had anything to do with it, that is the role of the chief medical examiner to determine. It is a sad, sad day he said.