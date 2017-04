#Bridgeport CT– Police Resource Officers were kept very busy today:

11:46am–A seven year old second grader assaulted a kindergarten teacher at Wilbur Cross School at 1775 Reservoir Avenue.

11:57am– Drugs were confiscated from a student at Achievement First School at 529 Noble Avenue.

12:40pm– A student in the main office at Dunbar School at 455 Union Avenue was assaulting staff members.

This news report is made possible by: http://www.allkidsdentalct.com/