Bridgeport News: House Fire

9:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– Just as I was leaving the brush fire on Valley Road in Fairfield a call for a house fire on Queen Street a half a mile a way came in. I know the firefighters are quick but I couldn’t believe how quickly they had the bulk of this fire knocked down. Multiple calls said there was flames shooting out of the chimney. When I arrived the fire had already spread to the roof and the side of the house. Everyone made it out safely and a police sergeant was consoling them. Within minutes of the first fire truck the bulk of the fire was out and the began the important work of checking for extensions and making sure all the embers of anything burned were completely extinguished.