Bridgeport News: Murder Suspect Apprehended

#Bridgeport CT–On September 29, 2016, Cristobal Hernandez was shot and killed inside El Paraiso Restaurant located at 1026 Madison Avenue Bridgeport. Detectives identified Douglas Rivas (6/15/82) as the person who shot Hernandez, and on September 30, 2016, Detective Cintron secured a warrant for Rivas’ arrest, charging him with Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon. The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force began looking to Rivas, but at the time, he was not located. Rivas’ photograph was distributed to the media to facilitate leads in the case, and detectives received several tips from the public. Fugitive Task Force detectives worked these leads and continued to look for Rivas. Earlier this month, Fugitive Task Force detectives received new information that Rivas may be residing in Florida. Detectives worked with U.S. Marshal’s in Florida, and on April 25, 2017, Douglas Rivas was taken into custody in Sellsmere, Florida, and charged as a fugitive from justice. We expect that Rivas will be extradited back to Connecticut sometime in the near future.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)